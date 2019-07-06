Missing Nevada man may be in danger

Sparks Police Department are in search of 67-year-old, Daniel Lucha.

SPARKS, NV (KRON) – Sparks Police Department are in search of 67-year-old, Daniel Lucha.

Lucha recently suffered a stroke and is in poor health. He has difficulty speaking and left his home without any identification.

Lucha was last seen at his residence in the trailer park located at 675 Parlanti Lane in Sparks, Nevada. It is believed he left his residence sometime before 6:30 a.m.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is currently providing resouces to assist in the search for the male.

Lucha is 5’10” 120 pounds, green eyes, grey beard and shoulder length hair. He is possibly wearing a navy blue long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and leather moccasin type shoes.

Sparks Police is asking if anyone has seen Daniel or believe that they have located him, to please call Sparks Dispatch at (775)353-2231.