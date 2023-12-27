(FOX40.COM) — The disappearance of a 27-year-old woman, who is deemed “at-risk,” is currently under investigation, according to the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials say Sierra Sweeting, who is described as a 5 foot 5, 125-pound Black woman with brown hair, and brown eyes, was last seen at 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

“The initial investigation indicates that Sierra left her family home on foot sometime between 4 a.m. and 7:30 am.,” the agency said on social media. Sheriffs added that Sweeting’s family home is off of C Road in Clio.

It added that Sweeting has “behavioral health conditions,” and her parents informed deputies that she has “not been taking her prescribed medications.”

“This is not the first instance of Sierra going missing, and she is considered a voluntary missing at-risk adult,” sheriffs said.

Sweeting does have ties to the San Francisco area, and investigators said they are exploring all possible leads to find her. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to call the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office at 530-283-6300