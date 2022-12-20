ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person, it announced in a tweet. Tony Trong Ha has not been seen since Dec. 12, when he left his San Leandro residence on Los Banos Street, according to the post.

Trong Ha owns a 2014 white Mazda 4-door, California license, 7ZNM855. Police believe he was driving the car when he left his residence. Trong Ha is described as a 27-year-old Asian man. He is about 5’8″ in height and weighs approximately 140 pounds, according to law enforcement.

At the time of his disappearance, he was believed to be wearing a dark colored sweat suit and a baseball cap.

“Tony’s family and friends are very worried about him and are asking for the community’s help to locate him,” the post ready.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office at (510) 667-7721.