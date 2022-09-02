SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A missing 15-year-old San Jose girl led California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed chase across Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties, according to the CHP. The girl was arrested after she crashed a car on Highway 84.

Investigators did not say when the girl was initially reported as missing to police.

The incident began just before 1 a.m. Thursday when CHP officers in Santa Cruz saw a Honda Accord speeding on Mission Street near Swift Street.

When the officers flashed emergency lights to pull the Honda driver over, the Honda sped away and fled north on Highway 1.

“A pursuit ensued and continued into San Mateo County. The driver subsequently crashed into a dirt embankment along SR-84 east of Sylvan Way,” the CHP wrote.

The girl and four passengers fled from the smashed-up Honda on foot. All five were nabbed by CHP officers and arrested.

Investigators discovered that the missing girl was behind the wheel during the pursuit. Three of her passengers were San Jose teenagers between ages 15-17. The fourth passenger was identified as Michael Baker of San Jose.

Everyone in the Honda suffered minor injuries from the crash.

The girl was arrested on charges of felony reckless evading a peace officer, felony reckless evading causing injury, resisting and delaying a peace officer, and driving without a valid driver license. She was booked into Santa Cruz County Juvenile Hall.

The four passengers were arrested for resisting and delaying a peace officer.