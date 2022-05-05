UPDATE: The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to KRON4 that it has made contact with the missing teen. Police are no longer requesting the public’s help in this case.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators in Fresno were asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl, believed to be a victim of human trafficking.

The teen was reported as a runaway from her home in Fresno on April 2. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, she may be in Oakland – or somewhere in the state of Georgia.

Officials say she is described as 5’ 2”, 120 lbs. with black hair with brown eyes. She also has a piercing on the left side of her nose.