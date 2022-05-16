SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Officers from the San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail are investigating a homicide that took place in SF’s Mission District on Saturday, May 14. Officers from the SFPD Mission Police Station responded to the area of 24th Street and Balmy for a report of an assault. According to a release from the department, when officers arrived on-scene they located an unresponsive adult male. Medical personnel rendered aid, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

No arrests have been made and anyone with any information regarding the case is encouraged to call the SFPD’s 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.