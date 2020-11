Mission Food Hub has launched a campaign to feed 7,000 people on Thanksgiving.

Grocery boxes will be available starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays.

Donations to the Mission Food Hub, a project of Carnaval San Francisco (CANA) can be mailed to: Mission Food Hub – CANA, 1333 Florida StreetSan Francisco, CA 94110

Or made online at: givebutter.com/6HtzZM.

