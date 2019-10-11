Mistrust swirls among PG&E customers as power shutdown enters 3rd day

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Winds gusted dangerously in parts of northern and central California during PG&E’s planned power shutdown before weather conditions eased and customers’ lights began to flicker back on.

By Friday morning, the threats of wildfires sparking from PG&E equipment had subsided, and power was restored to more than half of the 2 million residents who lost electricity Wednesday.

But PG&E continues to weather hostility in the power shutdown’s aftermath from skeptics questioning the utilities’ competence and motivations. The majority of critics said PG&E needs to do a better job of upgrading equipment to decrease safety hazards like transmission lines toppling to the ground.

PG&E CEO Bill Johnson admitted Thursday evening that the utility was not adequately prepared to handle communications with customers during the shutdown.

KRON4 asked its Twitter follows to weigh in, and the majority of replies were scathing critics:

“@pge4me is fessing up to its role in wildfires and finally taking preventive measures, in an amazingly irresponsible way. Feels like big business as usual, not really concerned about people, just about $$$. A business that has a monopoly on a public good need to be accountable,” @SandrijnM tweeted.

“Stop cashing out stock options & giving bonuses, and get your equipment upgraded & safe. Stop taking your ineptitude out on your customers. Running our power as if we live in a third world country. The crashing website was ridiculous too. GET IT TOGETHER,” @thepinkcamellia wrote.

“Is this even legal?” @TheNathanPierce tweeted.

“What I would like to tell PG&E is unprintable. This is the most insane and incomprehensible plan! They think they can avoid lawsuits? Think again!” @jsmorientalist chimed in.

“We know they’ve been profiting off of not maintaining our energy infrastructure for decades. I’d like to see their assets seized and their ceo thrown in prison for re-education,” @LassPeaches wrote.

“PGE needs to stop redirecting us to a website link that doesn’t exist or work and then keep relinking to it every time an official statement goes out. It just gives the impression that PGE has no idea what they are doing,” @ReporterZaterl tweeted.

“We shouldn’t have to pay until January. Y’all don’t know how much this affect certain families,” @Errray415 wrote.

Some customers said they understood that PG&E needed to take that actions that it took for public safety.

“I am glad they did it. It’s frustrating but I remember the smoke for weeks, friends losing homes and the people that died. Anything we can do to save lives is good in my eyes. I was displaced by a fire after being trapped in a house that was on fire so I speak from experience,” @Tammy63277312 tweeted.

Many still remained in the dark Friday.

All 34 northern and central California counties impacted by the outage have been given the “all-clear.” But crews must inspect lines and equipment before the power can be turned back on – a process that could take several days, according to the utility.