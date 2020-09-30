MLB to welcome fans back to stadiums for NLCS, World Series games

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Baseball fans will be welcomed back to stadiums in October for the first time this season, Major League Baseball announced Wednesday.

MLB will allow a limited number of fans to attend the National League Championship Series and the World Series.

About 11,500 tickets will be available for each game with 10,550 fans spread out around the ballpark. In addition, 950 tickets will be reserved for suites.

Tickets for the seven days of each series will go on sale beginning Tuesday, Oct. 6 a 10 a.m. on MLB.com and texasrangers.com.

Game 1 of the NLCS is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 12.

The 116th World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, begins on Tuesday, Oct. 20. It will be the first neutral site World Series in modern baseball history.

MLB says it will implement fan health and safety protocols in conjunction with state and local guidelines.

Some regulations include:

Tickets in the seating bowl will be sold in groups of four contiguous seats, called pods. Individuals may purchase a limit of one pod per NLCS and World Series game.

Seats within each pod cannot be broken apart for sale.

Each pod will be a minimum of six feet from each other.

No seats will be sold within 20 feet of where a player can be located on the field, in the dugouts or in the bullpen.

Masks will be mandatory for all fans except when actively eating or drinking at their ticketed seats.

Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the ballpark.

No bags will be permitted except for those that are carried for medical reasons or manufactured diaper bags that accompany infants and young children.

More details about ballpark information for fans will be made available by the Rangers in advance of the ticket on sale date.

