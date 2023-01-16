(BCN) — A mandatory evacuation order has been issued as of 2 p.m. at the Arbor Mobile Home Park in Acampo, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said. Crews are at the mobile park home assisting with evacuation efforts due to flooding.

An evacuation center is available at the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds located at 413 E. Lockeford St. in Lodi. Previously, an evacuation warning had been issued for the area Sunday night. The sheriff’s office said residents began evacuating around 2 p.m. when the flooding began.

As of Sunday night, there had been 175 residents cleared from the area.

