Mom, 3 kids die in Washington mobile home fire, husband arrested

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (CNN) — Family members released pictures Sunday of a mother and her three kids who Port Angeles police believe are the victims found dead following a mobile home fire in Port Angeles that resulted in the arrest of the woman’s husband.

The identities of the four bodies recovered from the trailer have not yet been confirmed by the coroner, but police told KIRO 7 Sunday they’re reasonably certain the bodies found in the burned trailer are Valerie Kambeitz and her children, ages 5, 6 and 9 years old.

“We are shocked and horrified about [what] has happened to our family,” wrote a family member in a GoFundMe created to help cover funeral costs.

Port Angeles police say they’ve arrested the woman’s husband, Matthew Wetherington, who lived with the family.

He was booked into jail on suspicion of four counts of first-degree murder and arson. Investigators do not believe there are any other suspects at large.

KIRO 7 learned Saturday Wetherington is a Level III sex offender, whose previous convictions include child molestation and burglary with sexual motivation.

Port Angeles police said in a Facebook post that Wetherington was seen running from the scene at the Welcome Inn Trailer Park on Highway 101 just as the fire suddenly erupted around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Wetherington was later located camping out in Lincoln Park, according to police, and booked him into jail.

He’s expected to make his first court appearance Monday at 1 p.m.

Federal and state investigators were called in to help process both the mobile home that burned and the area where Wetherington was taken into custody.

Police have not yet released a possible motive.

A family friend tells KIRO 7 a vigil is planned for the family Monday at the Port Angeles City Pier at 5 p.m.