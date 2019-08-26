Mom takes hilarious before-and-after photos of daughter’s first day of school

GLASGOW, Scotland (WTVO) — 5-year-old Lucie’s mother took before and after photos of her return to school this week, and they’re hilarious.
Jillian Falconer took the photos on Monday, showing Lucie all neat and ready to go to school in the morning…and a complete disheveled mess in the afternoon!
Barrhead News says when Lucie’s mom asked what happened, Lucie told her she had just been playing with friends at school.
