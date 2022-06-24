Momternships provide moms the tools they need to successfully return to the workforce, https://www.momternships.com/

(KRON) – Mothers who left the workforce to take care of their children are invited to become “Momterns” through a 10-week paid internship program. This new program, that’s available both remotely and in-person, provide moms with daycare (including pet sitting), mentorships, and training.

“A college kid can get an internship, but I can’t get an entry level job,” said Kristine Thompson, one of the founders of the program. Thompson said she had been rejected by multiple companies for being “overqualified.” It was this sentiment that sparked the idea to launch “Momternships” with the help of MullenLowe.

Thompson left her job in advertising to dedicate her time to being a full-time mother. After a few years, she decided to return to the workforce, but she decided to try something new and change her career path.

“Moms should be able to have the opportunities as a college intern,” Thompson said. Now she helps other mothers find new career paths by running Momternships and freelancing creative services.

“Motherhood is a training ground for leadership,” co-founder Erica Samadani told KRON4 news. “So many of the skills you gain as a mother can translate into any job.”

MullenLowe U.S. and HeyMama are two networking organizations designed to support mothers. They work directly with Momternships.

The current application cycle ends on August 15, with the internships beginning Sept. 6, once kids are back in school. Moms are invited to apply here.

Employers who are interested in gaining Momterns are invited to find more information here. TJMaxx and MullenLowe are among the first group of employers to take part in the program.

“It’s so mutually beneficial for both employers and moms,” Samandi says.