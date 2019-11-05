Monday Night Football showdown: 49ers vs. Seahawks

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10 of Monday Night Football. The match up could potentially shake up the NFC.

While the 49ers remain the only team to be undefeated, the Seahawks are not far behind with a record of, 7-2.

Seattle’s quarterback Russell Wilson currently sits as a front runner to win NFL MVP for the season.

While both quarterbacks are major key players in this game, multiple other positions will need to play well in order to pull off a win.

49ers Richard Sherman has plenty to fight for when facing his old team as he’s proved to be one of the best cornerbacks to come to San Francisco.

Seattle is coming off a win beating Tampa Bay, 40-34.

One injury that potentially could play a factor in Monday night’s game is 49ers linebacker, Kwon Alexander.

San Francisco announced on Friday, Alexander suffered a torn pectoral against the Cardinals on Thursday Night Football putting an end to his season.

The 49ers defense have been a hot topic this season as the defense has proven to be one of the most elite defenses in the league.

For the first time since 2014, San Francisco currently sits as a 6.5-point favorite in the showdown against Seattle.

Will the 49ers remain undefeated? Only time will tell.

