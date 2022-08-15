SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco is expanding its monkeypox clinic hours as the number of monkeypox cases continues to rise in the city.

“We continue to see an increase in monkeypox cases. And I would just say that, you know, San Francisco continues to have a far higher rate of cases compared to this state overall,” said Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco Public Health Director.

At a news conference Monday San Francisco health officials said with monkeypox cases climbing, San Francisco General Hospital is expanding the hours of its monkeypox clinic for walk-ins and appointments from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. this week.

“If you’re in one of the high-risk groups for monkeypox, please come in, you know, we’re here for you. We want to provide vaccine to you,” said Dr. Susan Ehrlich, CEO Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

San Francisco General Hospital’s clinic is currently vaccinating 600-to-700 people a day and those lines have mostly disappeared.

“On average, we’re getting the same number of vaccines here at this site. Even though you’re not seeing lions, we’re doing better, because we’ve learned to do better,” said Dr. Colfax.

Vaccine supplies remain low, which is why most are only getting one dose of the two-shot vaccine. Health officials said it will provide protection, however, it doesn’t necessarily mean people shouldn’t remain careful.

“That first dose takes a while to go into to have an effect. So that takes probably at least a couple of weeks, and that people should still, based on their own decision making and their own risk tolerance employ some risk reduction strategies,” said Dr. Grant Colfax.

The Department of Public Health confirms the federal government will send California another 21,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine this week and another 21,000 doses later this month. It is unclear how many doses San Francisco will receive in its next allotment or when that allotment will arrive.

San Francisco received about one-third of the state’s last allotment. As things stand now San Francisco will run out of the monkeypox vaccine on Thursday of this week.