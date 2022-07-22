Sonoma County has no shortage of gorgeous places to get away, from charming B&Bs to thoughtfully crafted luxury getaways. In fact, it’s hard to choose among all the unique experiences available.

When you’re looking for a five-star Sonoma County experience, the Montage Healdsburg blends spectacular views and elegant surroundings with first-class amenities. If it’s time to escape—whether with friends, family or a special someone— you can’t miss this beautiful new destination.

Montage Healdsburg’s Lobby Entrance and Scout Field Bar with views of vineyards and Mount St. Helena. Photo Courtesy: Christian Horan.

The ideal location for a wine country getaway

Montage Healdsburg is located on a staggering 258-acre property, right where Dry Creek Valley, Russian River Valley and Alexander Valley meet. This new resort boasts 130 bungalows and guest suites, all featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and expansive outdoor areas.

The contemporary architecture and décor are the perfect complement to the spectacular views of rolling vineyards and oak groves. There’s no better setting for romance, reconnecting with friends or simply enjoying peaceful solitude.

Fire pit on the balcony of a forest-view studio suite at Montage Healdsburg. Photo Courtesy: Christian Horan.

Thanks to the prime location, guests can easily visit any of Sonoma’s famous wineries, restaurants and more than 50 state parks—but because the property has its own vineyard, spa, , apiaries (overseen by beekeeper Candice Koseba), activities and premium dining, they may never want to leave.

“While the physical build is beautiful and blends seamlessly in the landscape, it’s really our people who make Montage Healdsburg so special, said Allen Highfield, Montage Healdsburg General Manager. “We have some of the very best in the hospitality industry working with us – and who are helping those new to the field find their footing with grace and patience.” The team members I met love what they do and that excitement shows through every guest interaction – whether it’s simply greeting someone upon arrival, placing the next course in front of the guest at one of their restaurants or curating a full itinerary.

A true Sonoma County spa experience

Whether you book a treatment at the Spa Montage Healdsburg or simply relax poolside, you’ll walk away from your trip feeling transformed. The luxury spa amenities are elevated 20 feet above the grapevines to offer a private, peaceful experience like no other.

Montage Healdsburg’s Zero-Edge Adult Pool looking toward the Fitness Center and Spa Montage. Photo Courtesy: Christian Horan.

Keep up with your fitness routine by signing up for a yoga class on the Vineyard Lawn. The lush, serene natural location is the perfect place to find inner peace—and to get ready for another day taking in all the area has to offer.

Yoga among the vines at Montage Healdsburg. Photo Courtesy: Christian Horan.

You won’t want to miss the chance to make a splash, either. Sonoma County’s warm, sunny afternoons are ideal for swimming in the Montage Healdsburg’s two private pools. For a true five-star experience, enjoy a private cabana and poolside dining throughout your stay.

Dining for every palate

Start your visit off in the Scout Field Bar, which boasts handcrafted cocktails, French-inspired bites, live music, a cozy fireplace and, of course, plenty of local Sonoma County wine.

Sonoma’s famous wines are one of its biggest draws—except perhaps the local cuisine. Montage Healdsburg’s main dining attraction is Hazel Hill, an inviting farmhouse-chic jewel of a restaurant featuring locally sourced ingredients, seasonal offerings, an open kitchen, and al fresco dining options. You’ll love the French-inspired California selections. Don’t forget to enjoy a lazy brunch with plenty of perfectly-paired bubbly!

Interior of signature restaurant Hazel Hill at Montage Healdsburg. Photo Courtesy: Christian Horan.

“I can tell you without a doubt, the food created in Hazel Hill is some of the best I have had at any hotel restaurant. Chef Jason’s signature Saffron Chitarra with Dungeness Crab, fennel and Calabrian Chile is one of my favorites – it is delicious and filling,” said Highfield.

If Mediterranean food is more to your liking, Hudson Springs Bar and Grill pairs dishes like lamb skewers and gyros with a selection of thoughtfully chosen wine and beer pairings. Finally, for those who need a quick bite, the on-location Healdsburg Country Store offers artisan bites, fresh juices, local wines and a full coffee bar. In-room and private dining is also available.

Ready to explore?

Montage Healdsburg is luxurious and serene, but there’s also plenty of opportunity for activity. Don’t miss the exclusive wine tasting opportunities, whether you’re a seasoned oenophile or just discovering your own palate.

Stop by Compass Sports to explore the resort’s extensive hiking and biking trails, or try your hand at archery, bocce ball and pickleball. Kids can sign up for the signature Paintbox program and earn their own Montage Merit badges.

Archery Lesson & Play at Montage Healdsburg. Photo Courtesy: Christian Horan.

And, of course, you can’t miss the weekly Meet the Maker winemaker tasting events—then cap off your evening by meeting the Constellation Concierge for stargazing, and enjoy s’mores by the fire.

Guests enjoying Montage Healdsburg’s Meet the Maker wine tasting event. Photo Courtesy: Christian Horan.

Montage Healdsburg offers a unique opportunity to experience Sonoma County the way it was meant to be. Whether you spend the entire stay on the property or venture out further, it’s sure to be an unforgettable trip.