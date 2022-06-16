(KRON) — The Monterey County Fairgrounds will host this year’s Homeless Veterans Stand Down event on June 17 and 18 to provide legal assistance to homeless veterans. The event, which is being put on by the Veterans Transition Center, will take place over two days between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

On the first day of the event, free legal advice will be available to homeless veterans. On day two, they will be able to see a judge who can potentially adjudicate misdemeanors in their home county. The event will be similar to past Stand Down events, with some exceptions.

“Due to COVID this year’s Stand Down is the same as previous Stand Downs but with one major exception,” said Stand Down Director Tom Griffin. “The biggest changes is there are no overnights.”

That means that homeless vets in need of assistance must preregister at their nearest Veterans Service Office, visit montereystanddown.org, or by calling Marlene at 831-883-8387, extension 238.

“Once a homeless person gets all their misdemeanors cleared, and that’s all they have, they are then eligible to get a driver’s license. What that license they could get a job and then get off the streets,” said Kurt Schake, Executive Director of the Veterans Transition Center.

Other services will be made available to each homeless veteran, including dental services. Dentists will be donating their time to clean teeth, fix cavities and construct dentures. Medical doctors will also be on duty to help homeless vets.

Representatives from the VA will be on-hand to assist with VA claims and veterinary doctors will be there to check on pets belonging to homeless vets. All of these services will be made available free of charge to homeless veterans.

Members of the public are invited to attend this year’s Monterey County Stand Down as a volunteer or a guest.