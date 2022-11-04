MONTEREY, Calif. (BCN) — The city of Monterey is encouraging residents to apply for a City Council seat that will become vacant next week because a current councilmember is running for mayor in Tuesday’s election. The at-large seat held by Councilmember Dan Albert is being vacated because Albert is running for mayor against fellow Councilmember Tyller Williamson.

Albert’s term on the council doesn’t end until December 2024, while Williamson’s term ends this year. The at-large seat becomes vacant on Wednesday, and Monterey residents who are registered voters can apply between then and noon on Nov. 28 at haveyoursaymonterey.org/councilvacancy2022.

According to the City Charter, if the council does not appoint someone to a vacancy within 40 days Dec. 19 in this case the mayor is required to make the appointment.

