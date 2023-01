GILROY, Calif. (BCN) — A thoroughfare in Gilroy is closed Tuesday morning due to downed power lines, police said. Monterey Road is closed in both directions between Ronan Avenue and Pierce Street, Gilroy police said in an alert shortly after 6:45 a.m.

Police are asking people to avoid the area and seek alternate routes, and said there is no estimate for when the roadway will reopen.

