MONTEREY, Calif. (KRON) — A joint law enforcement operation removed over 3 tons of processed marijuana from a purported hemp cultivation center, according to a press release from the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office (DA’s Office).

The operation involved the DA Office’s Bureau of Investigations, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Monterey County of Public Works, and other agencies in the Monterey County Cannabis Enforcement Unit. The MCCEU works to target unlicensed cannabis operations. The operation also removed over 6,000 marijuana plants from the cultivation center, which claimed to grow only hemp.

According to the DA’s Office, there is no way to distinguish between hemp and marijuana by the naked eye alone. California State Law defines hemp as, “an agricultural product derived from the cannabis sativa plant with a THC concentration of less than 0.3 percent,” and anything that tests above that concentration is considered to be marijuana.