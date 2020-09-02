More businesses allowed to reopen in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Starting on Tuesday certain business in San Francisco can offer services outdoors, including hair salons, nail salons, and massage businesses.

Indoor malls can also let in shoppers at limited capacity and starting next week and gyms can start letting people workout outdoors.

On Tuesday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed acknowledged that the situation is not ideal.

“I sure don’t want to get my hair done outside. I want to be honest. So I get it, but this is what we have to offer,” Breed said.

But for now a new timeline for reopening is taking shape. If all goes as planned by mid-September city hotels can reopen for tourism and visitors.

Also outdoor movie theaters and outdoor family entertainment like miniature golf can restart. Other venues like indoor museums, zoos, and aquariums can open up to visitors.

Places of worship can open up for individual prayer while outdoor worship is allowed up to 50 people.

Slated for opening by the end of the month, indoor hair salons, nail salons, barbers, and massage businesses. Places of worship will be able to hold inside services of up to 25 percent capacity.

If you are a parent or a student frustrated with distance learning there’s now goals for getting students back in the classroom.

By mid-September: Kindergarten-6th grade, October: Middle schools and in November:Hiigh schools. It will still be up to the school district to hammer out a plan.

San Francisco Unified School District says the district, “has been preparing for a gradual return to a hybrid instructional model focusing first on our youngest students and students with disabilities in special day classes. In order to reopen schools, SFUSD has several factors that need to be in place including having a testing plan, training staff, informing students and families of protocols, a minimum of three months supply of PPE for all participating staff and students, and labor agreements.”

United Educators of San Francisco provided KRON4 with the following statement:

United Educators of San Francisco is committed to doing everything we can in our work with the school district, parents, and the community to assure that students, teachers, and staff will return to in-person teaching and learning when processes, equipment, and supplies are in place to keep everyone healthy and safe. In the meantime, our focus is on continuing to provide our students and their families with all of the support we can through crisis distance learning and advocacy for funding for public education and public services at the city, state, and federal levels in this time of enormous challenges. We look forward to the day that we can do the jobs we love in person, knowing that health risks have been mitigated.

There are a few things that are still in discussion, including when indoor dining will resume. The city’s health director says because of the risk that comes from sitting down for long periods of time in crowded spaces indoors with masks off, indoor dining is still on pause.

Mayor Breed stresses this plan can change if San Francisco gets another spike in coronavirus cases.

Officials say with Labor Day on the horizon people could be tempted to get together with family and friends which is highly discouraged.

Officials urge people to continue wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

