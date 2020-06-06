More businesses allowed to reopen in Sonoma County

Petaluma, Calif. (KRON) – Counties all across the Bay Area are loosening their coronavirus constrictions.

As of now, businesses including indoor dining and hair salons are allowed to reopen.

Sonoma County health officials new order states that in-person faith based services, indoor retail shopping and dining, hair salons/barbershops, and outdoor recreation business activities and equipment rental are all allowed to reopen with new restrictions in place.

Businesses are allowed to open as long as customers and employees are practicing social distancing and continue to wear a face mask.

Businesses will also have check employees temperature and employees will need to conduct a symptom self-check prior to attending work using the SoCoCOVID-19 Check App or web platform on SoCoEmergency.

Public Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase states, “These sectors are allowed to open because of where our numbers are currently. Sonoma County has remained stable at 38.6 cases per 100,000 residents and our positive cases remain between 2-3% of the total being tested. We will continue to monitor data and make decisions accordingly to protect the health of Sonoma County.”

Mase advises those over the age of 65 years old and/or with underlying health conditions, to give a careful consideration to the amount of time and number of sustained interactions with others in public.

