More kids want to be Youtubers, not Astronauts, study says

(CNN) — Some kids are saying forget space! Becoming famous on Youtube is apparently more appealing nowadays.

That’s according to a new survey commemorating the 50th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11 moon landing.

The study was conducted by the Harris Poll on behalf of toymaker Lego.

It found that children in the U.S. and U.K. were three times more likely to want to be Youtube stars than astronauts.

Being an astronaut used to be a pretty popular choice.

Now only 11-percent want to become an astronaut compared to 29-percent who want to be social media stars.

However, the study also found that 86-percent of kids are interested in space and 90-percent want to learn more.

To inspire the next generation of space explorers, Lego is partnering with scholastic to send 50 kids to space camp in 2020.

