More rain headed to Bay Area throughout Presidents Day weekend

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Bay Area can expect two rounds of showers throughout Presidents Day weekend.

In the overnight hours on Friday, an increase of cloud coverage will roll on into the Bay Area. Scattered showers are expected Saturday morning beginning around 7 a.m.

Rain showers late tonight into Saturday morning wont bring much rain but enough to wet the roads. Image shows forecast rainfall amounts for Saturday. pic.twitter.com/630W9wYuEq — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 12, 2021

Showers will then make their way to San Jose around 9 a.m. but will clear out by noon.

So if you sleep in, you may miss the wet weather.

Winds will pick up Saturday afternoon, with gusts expected to reach about 30 to 40 miles an hour across some of the mountain tops along the coastline. Some of the interior valleys can also expect some pretty significant winds.

There’s a chance of another round of rain for President’s Day on Monday with a possible tenth of an inch of rain.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 10 p.m. Friday night. The Sierra can see upwards of another eight to 10 inches of snow.