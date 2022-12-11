SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After a wet Saturday, more rain is on the way for Sunday, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service. Snow is also possible in the Santa Lucias, the NWS said.

“Keep the umbrella handy!” the tweet advised.

Saturday’s rain caused spinouts on Bay Area roadways and complicated driving conditions across the region. There were also downed trees and other weather-related problems.

The NWS forecast for Sunday for the San Francisco Bay Area calls for periods of rain and showers throughout the day with highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Overnight lows Sunday morning will range from the 30s to the 40s with a chance for rain and hail in some regions. Sunday night calls for showers, with lows in the lower 40s and upper 30s.

Cold temperatures will return Sunday night and last into mid-week, according to the NWS. Frost and freezing conditions could be possible in inland areas.

“Make sure to protect people, pets, plants, and pipes from the cold!” the NWS advised in a subsequent tweet.

Bay City News contributed to this story.