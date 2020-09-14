More San Francisco businesses can reopen indoors starting Monday

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Starting Monday, San Francisco is allowing several businesses to open indoors.

That includes gyms, hair and nail salons and hotels.

Indoor gyms have been closed since March and owners are eager to get back to work — with restrictions.

“We’re starting from ground zero. We’re starting our business all over again,” Dean Eriksen said. “Fortunately we have a number of members who have retained their memberships. We’re really getting prepared to open post-COVID and get things started in the right directions for us.”

Eriksen set up disinfectant sprays and sanitation stations throughout his boutique gym ‘Fit Bernal Fit’, one of two locations in San Francisco.

Zones are set up for social distancing.

A weekend filled with last minute deep cleaning.

“We are now scrambling to get two weeks of work we had scheduled in 72 hours,” Eriksen said.

The city lifted COVID-19 restrictions on Thursday allowing indoor services like gyms, hair and nail salons, massage, tattoo and piercing parlors and hotels to operate with limited capacity.

“Right now we understand it’s a 10 percent occupancy of what we believe to be the fire code of our gyms and so we’re anticipating that will have to be the guidelines we have to follow,” Eriksen said.

For Eriksen’s gym, that’s 10 percent of the maximum occupancy of 29 people.

While about only three people can be inside starting Monday — it’s a start.

“It’s been a long road and a challenging road but we’ve been fortunate to make it this far and we hope we have a good game plan for indoor services as well as outdoor services,” Eriksen said.

Outdoor tour buses, drive in movies, mini-golf, batting cages and go carts are also allowed to reopen tomorrow with restrictions. The city addressing these reopenings may attract more tourists to the area and want to stress more businesses and services will gradually reopen if COVID-19 cases remain low.

