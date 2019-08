LAFAYETTE (KRON) — Thousands of residents are without power Friday night in Lafayette and Rossmoor, according to PG&E.

The utility company says 10,165 customers are impacted by the outage, as of 7:16 p.m.

The preliminary cause of the outage is weather.

As of 7 p.m., it was 80 degrees in Lafayette.

Today’s high was 98.

This is developing, check back for updates