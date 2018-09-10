Live Now
More than 11,000 PG&E customers without power in San Jose

Around 11,834 PG&E customers in San Jose are without power Monday morning.

The outage was reported around 7 a.m. 

Estimated time of restoration is 10 a.m. according to PG&E. 

According to the outage map, the outage ranges from the Sun neighborhood all the way south to Canoas Garden. 

