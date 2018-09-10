More than 11,000 PG&E customers without power in San Jose

Around 11,834 PG&E customers in San Jose are without power Monday morning.
The outage was reported around 7 a.m.
Estimated time of restoration is 10 a.m. according to PG&E.
According to the outage map, the outage ranges from the Sun neighborhood all the way south to Canoas Garden.
Check back for updates.
- MOVIE STAR BURT REYNOLDS DIES AT 82
- APPLE RECALLS DEFECTIVE IPHONE 8, OFFERS FREE REPAIR
- CA BILL THAT ALLOWS 4 AM LAST CALL FOR ALCOHOL PASSES
- MAN BEATS, VIOLENTLY RAPES HOMELESS WOMAN IN FRESNO
- POLICE RAID HOME OF COUPLE WHO RAISED $400K FOR HOMELESS MAN