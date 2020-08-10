More than 2 dozen San Quentin inmates have died from COVID-19

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KRON) — Another San Quentin inmate has died from apparent complications related to COVID-19.

Condemned inmate Pedro Arias, 58, was pronounced dead Sunday at an outside hospital.

A coroner will determine the exact cause of his death.

Arias was sentenced to death in Sacramento County on Feb. 22, 1990, for first-degree murder and second-degree robbery while armed with a firearm.

He was also sentenced to life without parole for kidnapping for ransom/extortion, penetration with a foreign object, attempted sodomy, lewd and lascivious acts on a child under 14, sodomy of a child under 14, two counts of forcible rape, second-degree robbery and enhancements for the use of a firearm.

He was admitted onto death row on March 5, 1990.

There are currently 714 people on California’s death row.

Latest News Headlines: