More than 5,000 people without power in SF’s Lower Haight, Hayes Valley neighborhoods

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — More than 5,000 people are without power in San Francisco, as of Friday night.

The power outages are affecting San Francisco’s Lower Haight and Hayes Valley neighborhoods.

The outages began around 8:50 p.m. and power is expected to be fully restored around 10:30 p.m.

PG&E has assigned a crew to assess the outage. The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

