More than $5,000 worth of merchandise stolen from South Bay stores, suspects arrested

CUPERTINO (KRON) — More than $5,000 of stolen items from a variety of South Bay stores have been located, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy was conducting a follow-up investigation for a prior burglary at Walgreens in Cupertino.

The deputy reportedly saw to women exit the store with large bags around their shoulders when the clerk alerted the deputy of the theft.

The deputy stopped and searched the car that the suspects were driving.

Both Quintasia Troupe-White and Tiffany Love were on probation for burglary and theft-related offenses.

One of the women gave the deputy a fake name.

While searching the vehicle, deputies found more than $5,000 worth of stolen merchandise.

The photos provided show only half of what was stolen.

A large amount was returned to Walgreens.

Both suspects were arrested and booked into the Main Jail.