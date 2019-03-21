More than Spring Training: A look at Scottsdale’s budding art scene

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (KRON) — It’s not raining much in Scottsdale, but the city is swamped with art — and believe it or not Scottsdale does have a waterfront.

It’s the Arizona Canal, built from original irrigation lines dug by the Hohokum Tribe 700 years ago. Before it became today’s fashionable walkway, it used to be used in other ways.

“Tie a rope to the bumper of a pick up truck. Grab the rope and water ski. Kind of hillbilly water skiing? Pretty much. Desert water skiing,” said Scottsdale Tour Guide Ace Bailey.

The walkway is now lined with new shops and condos and a lot of outdoor art.

The Soleri Bridge is not only a pedestrian crossing but a solar clock.

We found Milwaukee Brewers utility player Hernan Perez here with his family out on a between games adventure.

“I like to go to the zoo. I like to come to the mall. Have some lunch, dinner. Have fun with the family,” the Brewers player said.

But if you want to dive into the scottsdale art scene, a must see is the Cattle Track Arts Compound.

It’s five minutes and world away from Old Town.

In fact, Janie Ellis, a descendant of some of Scottsdale’s first settlers still lives on this eclectic property with a treehouse in the backyard and a redwood ceiling made from original Phoenix municipal water pipes.

It’s a place that’s seen the likes of Frank Lloyd Wright and Sandra Day O’Conner and Mario Andretti. Ellis’ Mother Rachael gained local fame as a teacher and costume designer.

Her father replaced Phoenix’s wooden water pipes with steel.

The main house sits next to the artists compound. In the meantime, the wood shop is busy where brent bond is finishing new end tables for a swanky resort. In another room, KRON4’S Ken Wayne found photographer Mark Hendrickson going over some stills.

He recently did a photoshoot with Danika Patrick. It’s the kind of place where you not only buy art, but get the kind of art you want created.

Later that night Hendrickson invited KRON4 to the Andaz Resort to listen to his friends’ band and to see some of his art on display in the restaurant as well as other cattle track artists work in the gift shop.

There are a lot of surprises here in Scottsdale hiding in plain sight.

