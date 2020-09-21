More victims speak up as SFPD investigates string of sexual assaults in several neighborhoods

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — More victims spoke up Sunday and say they were attacked by a man — wanted by San Francisco police — in a string of sexual attacks in a number of neighborhoods.

The woman encountered the suspect on Thursday which is believed to be the latest reported assault. She wished not to be identified but wants to share her story to help spread the word and lead officers to an arrest.

Some women of San Francisco are worried about an attacker last seen on Lyon and Fulton in the NoPa neighborhood.

One victim says she was walking west on Fulton when she heard a runner come behind her around 8 p.m. Thursday.

“He slapped me on my right butt cheek, extremely hard, so hard I was numb and I was limping for the rest of the night,” the victim said. “I’m not sure how he was able to hit me that hard without hurting himself so he might have been wearing a tactical glove.”

The victim says the suspect then moved in front of her and tried to bait her in a secluded area, a witness told her the suspect was watching her from down the block. The attacker disappeared.

“Clearly an athlete, very strong, he’s not stupid,” the victim said. “He’s a predator, he’s very agile and lands on his feet.”

SFPD is investigating a number of incidents.

A map shows the reported incidents in the Sea Cliff, Richmond District, Laurel and Pacific Heights neighborhoods.

The attacks in the span of a month.

Police say there were at least two victims in Laurel Heights. The incidents happened on Lyon Street at Pine and Pacific Avenue. The victims stated they were slapped on the buttocks, one was groped all over.

Victims are worried the suspect is still out there.

“The best protection that you can probably have is just like be aware and don’t let him come to you from behind because if you’re face to face I don’t think he’s going to let you get an advantage,” the victim said.

For some in the NoPa neighborhood, it’s the first they heard of this.

“I live here and it always felt safe,” Gali Segal Horowitz said. “I never felt like I need to carry something with me or do something about it but it makes you think.”

“The neighborhood is usually pretty quiet so it’s surprising to hear something like that,” Nicole Jordan said. “It’s obviously very unnerving.”

“Terrible and especially if it’s happened everywhere else too, we hope they get them,” Tyler Brooks said.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot male last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

SFPD says the incidents happen from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

We’re told SFPD has video of the suspect from home security cameras.