SANTA CLARA, Calif. (BCN)– Several warming centers will be open through Sunday in Santa Clara County, where temperatures are expected to dip into the 30s overnight through the weekend. The county has seven warming centers set up in the Cupertino, Gilroy, Los Altos, Milpitas, Morgan Hill, Saratoga and Woodland library branches.

They will be open during the day and early evening hours, which vary by location, according to an announcement Monday from the Santa Clara County Office of Emergency Management. Five additional warming centers will be open at the city of Santa Clara’s Central Park, Mission and Northside library branches, as well as the Community Recreation and Senior centers.

The hours for each can be found at emergencymanagement.sccgov.org/, by clicking on the first slide titled, “Prepare for Cold Weather.” Free rides to the centers will be available through Friday for people using the buses and light-rail vehicles of the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority, or VTA.

The county has also set up an overnight shelter program in Mountain View for women and families that opened Monday and is scheduled to open daily from 3 p.m. to 9 a.m. through March. The shelter is located at the Los Altos United Methodist Church’s Mountain View campus at the corner of Hope and Mercy streets.

Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian first proposed the shelter back in 2017. “People need a place to go, particularly when it’s cold and wet outside,” he said. “It’s as simple as that.”

In the North Bay, an overnight shelter will open in Santa Rosa on Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. In partnership with Catholic Charities, the temporary warming center will be at the Homeless Services Center of Catholic Charities’ new Caritas Center in downtown Santa Rosa at 301 Sixth St., Suite 108. The entrance is on Morgan and Sixth streets.

