Moreau Catholic High School to voluntarily suspend classes over coronavirus concerns

HAYWARD (KRON) – Moreau Catholic High School in Hayward announced Thursday that they are voluntarily implementing distance learning because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

While the school does not have any confirmed cases, all school events are cancelled for at least two weeks in an abundance of caution while students will continue to learn remotely.

Read the full statement below.

Moreau Catholic High School to voluntarily implement distance learning Out of an abundance of caution, MCHS will temporarily move to online learning.

Although there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our school community, Moreau Catholic High School has made the decision to voluntarily initiate our distance learning plan and close our campus to students for the next two weeks, beginning tomorrow, March 13 and planning to return on Tuesday, March 31. Effective Friday, March 13, all school events and activities are cancelled until the school re-opens.

This decision is being made proactively out of an abundance of caution with consideration for both the limited feasibility for social distancing on the campus and the tremendous capacity that Moreau Catholic has to support the continuity of learning and instructional excellence through our technology.

We have considered the recommendations of our local governing authorities and the interest of our students and community at heart. We will continue to evaluate forthcoming recommendations from the CDC and county health officials especially if we need to make the decision to extend our school closure and distance learning.