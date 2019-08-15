Morning Buzz: Mysterious TV man strikes in Virginia

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – The Bay Bridge Series is all tied up after the A’s beat the Giants last night. The two teams will meet again, this time at the Coliseum, next month.

A private chef is suing Antonio Brown for $38,000 after the Raiders player spontaneously kicked the chef out of the kitchen.

The NFL players association gave budget tips ahead of possible players strike.

“The” Ohio State University wants to own the rights to the popular grammatical article”the.” “The” is the most used word in the English language, making up more than seven percent of written words.

Mysterious man dropped more than 50 CRT TV’s onto Virginia homeowner’s front steps.