(KRON) — Mosquitoes in Palo Alto and Stanford have tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the Santa Clara County Vector Control District.

A mosquito control treatment is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. on Thursday and will last for about four hours. The public does not need to relocate during the treatment, however they are advised to stay inside and close their windows to minimize exposure.

All treatment materials are approved by the Environmental Protection Agency for use in public areas and are widely used by California’s vector control agencies, the county said.

Below is a map of the affected areas:

Map courtesy of Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County’s VCD uses a surveillance program to detect diseases such as the West Nile virus, St. Louis encephalitis and western equine encephalitis.