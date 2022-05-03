While many women throughout history have achieved amazing things, most little girls’ names are popularized by the stars of the entertainment industry: a child actress who was a beacon of hope during the Great Depression; the title of a popular song; or the name fictional characters gave their baby in a sitcom.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 70s in California using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.
So why were so many parents drawn to a few popular names during this groovy decade? The answers vary from name to name but make total sense when you consider the context of the era—after all, names can tell the story of a generation. Radios blaring the melodies Fleetwood Mac may have inspired parents to name their daughters after the band’s keyboardist, Christine McVie, people who came of age during the peace-and-love counterculture revolution may have been attracted to nature-inspired baby names, like Crystal, April, or Heather. Other newborns of the 1970s may have gotten their names from some of the biggest stars of the decade, like Julie Andrews or Carrie Fisher.
Keep reading to see if any familiar girls’ names (or your own!) made our list.
#50. Teresa
Teresa is a name of Greek origin meaning “huntress”.
California
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,639
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 825 (#481 most common name, -85.4% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #52
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 56,001
#49. Diana
Diana is a name of Roman origin meaning “goddess of the hunt”.
California
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,666
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,956 (#133 most common name, -47.8% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #97
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 33,268
#48. Erica
Erica is a name of Norse origin meaning “eternal ruler”.
California
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,689
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 530 (#684 most common name, -90.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #59
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 49,581
#47. Gina
Gina is a name of German origin meaning “farmer”.
California
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,752
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 213 (#1330 (tie) most common name, -96.3% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #84
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 38,068
#46. Alicia
Alicia is a name of Spanish origin meaning “noble”.
California
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,768
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,022 (#195 most common name, -64.9% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #82
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 39,201
#45. Stacy
Stacy is a name of Greek origin meaning “fruitful or productive”.
California
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,768
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 481 (#736 most common name, -91.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #38
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 69,911
#44. Sara
Sara is a derivation of the name Sarah, of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
California
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,860
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,539 (#154 most common name, -56.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #50
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 56,948
#43. Susan
Susan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “lily”.
California
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,888
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 314 (#1014 most common name, -94.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 88,327
#42. Jamie
Jamie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “supplanter”.
California
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,114
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,038 (#396 most common name, -83.0% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 67,812
#41. Denise
Denise is a name of Greek origin meaning “to be devoted to Bacchus”.
California
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,266
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 901 (#443 most common name, -85.6% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #53
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 55,860
#40. Tiffany
Tiffany is a name of Greek origin meaning “appearance of God”.
California
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,400
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,662 (#238 most common name, -74.0% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #42
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 65,151
#39. Danielle
Danielle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
California
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,525
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,496 (#277 most common name, -77.1% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #46
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 60,915
#38. Tracy
Tracy is a name of Irish origin meaning “fighter”.
California
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,556
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 194 (#1431 (tie) most common name, -97.0% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 95,538
#37. Dawn
Dawn is a name of English origin meaning “daybreak”.
California
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,561
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 112 (#1998 (tie) most common name, -98.3% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 92,443
#36. Tina
Tina is a name of English origin meaning “river”.
California
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,699
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 332 (#977 most common name, -95.0% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 84,757
#35. April
April is a name of Latin origin meaning “to open”.
California
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,786
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,746 (#225 most common name, -74.3% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 76,935
#34. Amber
Amber is a name of Persian origin meaning “ambergris”, a fragrant material extracted from a type of whale.
California
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,916
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,806 (#219 most common name, -73.9% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #65
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 47,013
#33. Wendy
Wendy is a name of English origin meaning “friend”.
California
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 7,242
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 949 (#419 most common name, -86.9% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #36
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 74,188
#32. Amanda
Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning “worthy of love”.
California
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 7,304
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,973 (#201 most common name, -73.0% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 123,920
#31. Karen
Karen is a name of Danish origin meaning “pure”.
California
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 7,311
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,592 (#252 most common name, -78.2% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 95,185
#30. Erin
Erin is a name of Irish origin meaning “peace”.
California
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 7,531
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,070 (#380 most common name, -85.8% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #39
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 67,911
#29. Rachel
Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.
California
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 7,983
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,145 (#185 most common name, -73.1% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 77,777
#28. Mary
Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.
California
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 8,467
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,656 (#240 most common name, -80.4% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 126,279
#27. Andrea
Andrea is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.
California
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 9,327
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,383 (#47 most common name, -31.6% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 86,433
#26. Sandra
Sandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
California
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 9,411
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 751 (#522 (tie) most common name, -92.0% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #44
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 64,310
#25. Kelly
Kelly is a name of Irish origin meaning “bright-headed”.
California
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 9,696
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,299 (#312 most common name, -86.6% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 133,568
#24. Patricia
Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning “noble”.
California
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 9,933
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 563 (#652 most common name, -94.3% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 81,118
#23. Veronica
Veronica is a name of Latin origin meaning “she who brings victory”.
California
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 10,296
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,239 (#323 most common name, -88.0% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #83
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 38,634
#22. Cynthia
Cynthia is a name of Greek origin meaning “moon goddess”.
California
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 10,325
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,337 (#305 most common name, -87.1% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #31
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 80,209
#21. Monica
Monica is a name of Greek origin meaning “solitary”.
California
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 10,576
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,213 (#336 most common name, -88.5% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #45
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 61,651
#20. Christine
Christine is a name of English origin meaning “follower of Christ”.
California
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 10,722
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 638 (#594 most common name, -94.0% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 103,241
#19. Rebecca
Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.
California
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 11,533
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,188 (#182 most common name, -81.0% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 137,312
#18. Sarah
Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
California
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 11,830
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,247 (#68 most common name, -55.6% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 118,841
#17. Shannon
Shannon is a name of Irish origin meaning “wise river”.
California
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 11,881
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 276 (#1116 (tie) most common name, -97.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 113,805
#16. Julie
Julie is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.
California
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 11,947
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,194 (#341 most common name, -90.0% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 121,949
#15. Laura
Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning “bay laurel plant”.
California
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 12,011
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,141 (#357 most common name, -90.5% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 118,216
#14. Angela
Angela is a name of Latin origin meaning “messenger of God”.
California
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 13,577
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,843 (#103 most common name, -71.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 225,222
#13. Stephanie
Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
California
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 13,743
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,673 (#113 most common name, -73.3% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 160,470
#12. Jessica
Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.
California
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 14,031
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,750 (#109 most common name, -73.3% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 143,488
#11. Nicole
Nicole is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.
California
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 14,925
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,576 (#78 most common name, -69.3% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 144,672
#10. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.
California
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 15,661
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,360 (#16 most common name, -33.8% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 142,869
#9. Christina
Christina is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.
California
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 16,354
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,352 (#300 most common name, -91.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 125,747
#8. Amy
Amy is a name of French origin meaning “beloved”.
California
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 16,513
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,456 (#82 most common name, -73.0% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 269,009
#7. Kimberly
Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.
California
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 17,098
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,528 (#46 most common name, -61.8% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 229,112
#6. Heather
Heather is a name of Scottish origin meaning “a variety of small shrubs with pink or white flowers”.
California
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 17,229
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 358 (#929 (tie) most common name, -97.9% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 203,939
#5. Melissa
Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.
California
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 18,172
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,782 (#107 most common name, -79.2% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 253,291
#4. Maria
Maria is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “sea of bitterness”.
California
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 18,393
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,447 (#83 most common name, -75.8% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #35
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 76,102
#3. Lisa
Lisa is a name of English origin meaning “God’s promise”.
California
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 21,590
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 604 (#614 most common name, -97.2% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 228,676
#2. Michelle
Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
California
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 26,578
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,903 (#102 most common name, -85.3% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 249,140
#1. Jennifer
Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.
California
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 54,735
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,069 (#127 most common name, -94.4% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 581,791