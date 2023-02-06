CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — A mother and her son were struck by a car on the way to a Castro Valley school on Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 7:50 a.m. as a 40-year-old woman was walking with her 7-year-old son down the sidewalk on Proctor Road when they were struck by an Infinity QX60, driven by a 38-year-old Castro Valley resident.

The mother was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries, and the child also suffered a minor injury. The driver of the Infinity stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. At this time, CHP does not believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.