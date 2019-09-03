Mother of five hit, killed by stray bullet in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is searching for the person who shot and killed a mother of five leaving an east Oakland home early Monday morning.

“It’s very, very unfortunate this incident,” said Johnna Watson, spokesperson for Oakland police. “Any time we lose anyone to gun violence is always very difficult for our community.”

Police say 44-year-old Martha Casiano was leaving a home on the 2100 block of 22nd Street in Oakland while an altercation was taking place nearby.

Someone fired a gun and a stray bullet hit Casiano.

“Our investigators do not believe that the argument and the person who discharged a firearm up the street has any connection with the victim who unfortunately sustained a fatal gun shot wound,” Watson said.

Casiano was rushed to a local hospital where she later died.

This is Oakland’s 48th homicide of the year.

This time last year there had been 40 homicides.

“So again, our focus is violent crime, gun violence and we are going to continue to investigate this case and find out who is responsible for taking our victim’s life earlier this morning,” Watson said.

Police have made no arrests.

They are canvassing the area and looking for surveillance video and anything that help them find the person responsible.

A Go Fund Me online fundraiser was started for Casiano’s family.

