Possible motive behind homicide of El Dorado County mother released

PLEASANT VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) – What led someone to kill Heather Gumina?

The mother of three vanished on July 16 in Pleasant Valley.

Despite search efforts by friends, family, and the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, her disappearance remained shrouded in mystery for two months.

Her newlywed husband, 44-year-old Anthony Gumina, was arrested on suspicion of homicide the same day that Heather Gumina’s remains were found.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office wrote, “The missing person case of Heather Gumina has transitioned into a homicide investigation.”

A criminal complaint filed Tuesday by Deputy District Attorney Lisette Suder reveal a possible motive behind the killing.

“Heather Gumina was a witness to a crime and was intentionally killed to prevent her from testifying in a criminal proceeding,” Suder wrote.

According to CNN, the 33-year-old woman had gone to a hospital while she was suffering from a broken collar bone shortly before she was slain.

The complain also details prior felonies that Anthony Gumina was convicted of, including domestic violence and selling methamphetamine.

He is being held in jail on no bail.

Heather Gumina, also known as Heather Waters, is survived by her three children, ages 4, 10, and 14.

The victim posted photos on her Facebook page in March showing her stare lovingly into her now-accused killer’s eyes.

The photos appear to be from their small wedding ceremony. In the post she wrote, “Married the best man I’ve ever known! So happy and proud to be this man’s wife! Will love and cherish him the rest of our lives!!! To all our friends and family we will be having a big wedding on our one year anniversary where everyone’s invited, but for now we wanted to make it official just me and him. Couldn’t be happier.”

Heather Gumina’s mother, Joanna Russel, told KTXL,”Every minute of the day I feel like dying inside. I feel like dying because I didn’t protect her. I didn’t protect her. It’s like the world’s worst nightmare.”

