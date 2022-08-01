LODI, Calif. (BCN) — A 31-year-old Stockton man died Saturday night in Lodi while allegedly fleeing from law enforcement on his motorcycle, California Highway Patrol said.

The identity of the man has not yet been released, but officials said he died from his injuries at the San Joaquin County General Hospital. According to the CHP, the motorcyclist was seen at 11:44 p.m. headed west on state Route 12 west of Interstate Highway 5 at a high rate of speed when officers allegedly attempted to stop him, but he instead led them on a short pursuit.

The man was then traveling east on Harney Lane approaching Stockton Street at about 70 mph when he allegedly failed to stop at a red light, resulting in a collision with a 2006 Ford F-150 truck. The CHP said the driver of the truck, a 21-year-old Lodi man, was facing a solid green left turn arrow and beginning to make a U-turn when the front of the motorcycle collided with the rear of the truck.

The motorcyclist was reportedly ejected from his bike and landed in the second eastbound lane of Harney Lane. The truck driver was uninjured, but the motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a county hospital where he died.

It has not been determined if drugs or alcohol were a cause in the collision, according to CHP.

