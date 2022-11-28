GEYSERVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A motorcyclist died in a crash on Sunday afternoon in Geyserville, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just after 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, CHP officers received a call about a crash involving a motorcylce on Rockpile Road, on the west side of Boat Launch Road. The early investigation by CHP shows that motorcyclist was riding a Harley Davidson and heading west on Rockpile Road when the rider lost control.

The Harley traveled off the roadway onto the north shoulder before crashing into a guardrail. A bystander called 911 to report the crash, and emergency personnel arrived at the scene. The Harley rider was declared dead at the scene. Their identification will be withheld until their family can be informed.