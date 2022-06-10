SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A motorcyclist died in a collision with another vehicle in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood on Thursday evening, police said. Officers responded at 6:12 p.m. to the collision reported in the area of Eddy and Larkin streets and arrived to find the motorcyclist, a man who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said. No other details about the case were immediately available. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

