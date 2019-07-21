Motorcyclist killed in Concord hit-and-run, police investigate

CONCORD (KRON) – Police in the East Bay are investigating a deadly hit-and-run involving a motorcyclist early Sunday morning.

Around 12:24 a.m., the crash happened near Concord Boulevard and Lodato Way.

Investigators say a motorcyclist was trying to pass a Toyota Prius when it hit the back of the car.

The motorcyclist was then ejected and run over by a dark-colored pickup truck which continued to keep driving.

Police say the motorcyclist died on the scene and has not yet been identified.

The driver of the Prius remained on the scene and cooperated with authorities.

Officials are working to identify and find the truck driver at this time.

Concord Boulevard between Ayers Road and Kirker Pass Road were shut down for about three hours, but have since been reopened.

If you have any information on the collision, you are asked to contact police at (925) 671-5880.