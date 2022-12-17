SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is reporting a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Santa Cruz early Saturday morning.

The crash occurred Saturday at 1:48 a.m. on Water Street, west of North Branciforte Avenue, according to the CHP. The driver of the motorcycle has been identified as a 54-year-old man from Santa Cruz.

On Saturday morning at 1:48 a.m., officers saw a motorcycle driving at a high rate of speed and fail to stop at a stop sign, according to the CHP. The officers attempted to make a traffic enforcement stop on the motorcycle, but the motorcycle did not stop, and a pursuit ensued.

Less than a minute later, the rider lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into a curb on Water Street. Officers provided medical aid to the rider, but he was ultimately pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the CHP.

The crash is under investigating, and the CHP is reporting alcohol is suspected to have played a factor in the crash.

