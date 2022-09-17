FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — An early-morning accident sent a motorcycle driver to the hospital on Saturday, according to a tweet from Fairfield Police Department.
FPD responded to the scene of an accident that occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Peabody Road at Airbase Parkway. An SUV had collided with a motorcycle. The motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital, but is expected to survive.
Peabody Road was closed in both directions for a time while police conducted a traffic investigation. FPD tweeted that the roadway was reopened at 10:19 a.m. on Saturday. Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling in the area due glass and debris that may remain on the roadway.