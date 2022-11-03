NAPA, Calif. (KRON)– 27 year old motorcyclist is seriously injured after a vehicle collision in Napa. At 11: 38 pm Napa Central Dispatch received a call about a vehicle and motorcycle collision on Main Street at G Street.

According to police, the motorcyclist was found on the scene suffering from major injuries next to his damaged motorcycle and was transported to Queen of the Valley Hospital. After that, he was sent local trauma center. The other driver, a 35-year-old man named Albino Albert Lopez was located next to his damaged Chevrolet Cruze, with no injuries sustained from the accident.

During the investigation police found that alcohol was a factor in the collision. Both drivers had a blood alcohol limit over the legal limit. Lopez was arrested by the NCDC and the motorcyclist remains in the hospital.

The road was closed for over 5 hours for further investigations. The Napa Police investigators are asking for local assistance from residences and businesses with camera surveillance to check their footage and contact NPD with relevant information.

Anyone with additional information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Helfrich at (707) 257-9223 or email at thelfrich@cityofnapa.org.