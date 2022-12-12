SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — A motorhome overturned on Highway 1 near Pomponio Beach in San Mateo County Sunday night and one person was rescued. The driver only suffered minor injuries, according to a social post from Cal Fire.

The rescue was a multi-agency operation involving Cal Fire, Coastside Fire and San Mateo County firefighters, according to the social post. Photos from the scene showed the motorhome on its side with first responders standing atop of it.

“Be careful out there!” the post warned.