(BCN) — A woman died Thursday morning after the vehicle she was driving drifted off a Santa Rosa roadway and overturned.

A California Highway Patrol spokesperson said the incident occurred at approximately 8 a.m. as a solo vehicle crash on Llano Road south of Meadow Lane.

Santa Rosa CHP officers and fire personnel arrived ons scene to find an Audi A5 had overturned and was off the roadway. The driver was transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major injuries. She died later at the hospital.

The preliminary investigation indicates the Audi was traveling northbound on Llano Road. For unknown reasons, the Audi drifted off the roadway to the right, crashing into a drainage culvert and overturning.

Anyone with information about the identification of the deceased is asked to contact the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Santa Rosa CHP office at (707) 588-1400.

